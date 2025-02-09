Disney x Fortnite collab moves into "stable" branch exactly a year after Disney invested $1.5bn in Epic Games

Exactly a year after the Walt Disney Company announced it was acquiring a $1.5bn USD stake in Epic Games and launched a multi-year partnership to create an "expansive and open games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite", the Fortnite x Disney collaboration event has reportedly moved into a "stable" build.

Whilst it remains unclear, what, exactly, the collaboration will be, noted Fortnite leaker HypeX said the status change likely comes because "they probably made a lot of progress and moved into the next roadmap milestone".

At the time the collaboration was announced, explicit mention was made of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar, with users able to "create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love".

EXACTLY 1 YEAR AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT: Fortnite moved the Disney Collab today into a "Stable" build/branch ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tyleBOaNjo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 7, 2025

Since then, fans have gone on to form their own theories - or wishlists - including the suggestion by some that we could see a Disney Infinity-esque mode added to the Fortnite, or some kind of persistent "Disney Metaverse" to explore.

Whatever it is, hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer for the finer details.

HypeX also confirmed over the weekend that Fast & Furious x Fortnite skins are also "coming soon".

FAST & FURIOUS x FORTNITE SKINS ARE COMING SOON 🔥



FAST & FURIOUS x FORTNITE SKINS ARE COMING SOON 🔥

We know Han Lue & Dom so far. [VIA @Loolo_WRLD & @Wensoing] pic.twitter.com/2PoD3Oydd8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 9, 2025

