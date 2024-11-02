Disney Music Parade -Encore- pops up on ESRB website

Good news, Disney fans - it looks like Disney Music Parade -Encore- is coming to Nintendo Switches outside of Asia.

Initially, Disney Music Parade -Encore- only had confirmed releases in Japan (21st November) and Asia (12th December), although English language support was in place for those prepared to import it.

However, as spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, it has just popped up on the ESRB website, too… even though there are currently no confirmed plans for a US release.

ESRB's description says Disney Music Parade -Encore- is "a rhythm game in which players match on-screen prompts in time with music. Brief clips from Disney movies will occasionally play in the background".

"A handful of these clips include mild instances of violence (e.g., a character hit by a flaming arrow, a character kicking another person)", but none of this is egregious enough to deter an E for everyone rating.

The listing also confirms that there are no interactive elements, and seemingly no in-game purchases.

Disney Music Parade - Encore - is a rhythm action game in which players tap to the beat of Disney songs as they ride through famous scenes from Disney animated films, including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beauty, Moana, and Frozen.

The game also features Collections consisting of 150 different Music Rides depicting well-known Disney characters in a "brilliant, vibrant art style", as well as Memory Crystals that feature famous scenes from "beloved Disney animated films".

Disney Music Parade -Encore- is currently exclusive to Nintendo Switch.