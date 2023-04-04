Disney Dreamlight Valley's mane attraction is just a whim away, Lion King update detailed

With the imminent arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley's Pride of the Valley update, developer Gameloft has shared its full patch notes.

From tomorrow (5th April), players can expect to see Pride Rock's own Simba and Nala padding their way through the game, as the doors to the Lion King realm open.

Meanwhile, there will be some new items for players to purchase from Scrooge McDuck including some "mushroom inspired" sets - an actual toad stool, perhaps - and "snazzy bathroom equipment".

As for the Star Path, this will be themed around Disney Parks, with Gameloft stating it is the "most ambitious and magical" Star Path the game has seen.

"Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth," Gameloft implores.

Along with new content, there will also be a variety of bug fixes and general quality of life improvements implemented with this update.

You can read the full Pride of the Valley patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS

A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm!

Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet! Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth!

Scrooge McDuck's Store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets and more.

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric's Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight infused animal companions for the first time.

Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29!

Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders and toys.

A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

Paging Star Command! It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz...

The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that's not all...

Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channelling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster!

Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench - or any other object, for that matter - anywhere in the Valley, will now replenish your energy very slowly.

TOP BUG FIXES