Birthday cake is a 5-Star dessert meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You can make it as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines, Dreamlight Duties, and Star Path challenges. To help with your cooking needs, we've detailed exactly how to make birthday cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

How to make birthday cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can be hard to work out what exactly goes into birthday cake if you don't already have the recipe. You might need to make it as a gift, for a meal in Remy's restaurant, as part of a quest, Star Path challenge, or just want to complete your meals collection.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's how to make birthday cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Cocoa Bean

1 Sugarcane

1 Wheat

1 Butter

1 Egg

Remember, you also need coal and at least one space in your inventory to make a dish.

Once you've made a birthday cake, you can go to 'Recipes' next time, from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the recipe and press 'Autofill' to automatically add ingredients to the pot as long as you have them.

Where to find ingredients to make birthday cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get wheat or wheat seeds for the birthday cake from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome, and sugarcane from his stall on Dazzle Beach.

Eggs are purchased from Remy's restaurant for 220 Star Coins, as is butter for 190 Star Coins.

Lastly, cocoa bean is foraged from the trees in the Sunlit Plateau or Glade of Trust. Both Biomes cost 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can quickly get more Dreamlight by clearing Dream Duties, or converting Dream Shards at a crafting station if you need to.

Cocoa bean is foraged from trees.

If you want to get extra cocoa beans, make sure you hang out with a character who you've assigned the foraging bonus to. You won't always get extra materials this way, but the higher their level, the higher the chance they'll find extra resources for you.

