Disney Dreamlight Valley adding Maleficent, Hades, Flynn, and new storybook world in next paid expansion

If relentlessly amassing sticks and bopping rocks is starting to feel a little stale in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there's something new on the horizon. Developer Gameloft has unveiled The Storybook Vale, a second paid expansion for the village-life sim, that'll whisk players to a world of Greek myths, Scottish folktales, and more when it launches on 20th November.

The Storybook Vale, which follows on from last year's A Rift in Time expansion, introduces another world for Dreamlight Valley players to explore in the form of the titular Vale. Described as "the place in your heart where all your most treasured stories live", it's said to have previously hung in the sky over Dreamlight Valley - but was stolen away by Maleficent and Hades, eventually falling into disarray as the pair began to bicker. And that's where players come in, embarking on a quest for the Lorekeeper - an enchanted book who holds the world together - to retrieve her scattered pages and restore peace.

And all this takes place across The Storybook Vale's three new biomes. There's The Bind, inspired by "dark academia" and the "cool yet cosy ambience of an autumnal forest"; Mythtopia, themed around "Greco-Roman culture and ancient myths" (and it even gets its own Mount Olympus), plus Everafter, a blend of "dark enchanted mushroom forest and windswept moorlands" inspired by "Scottish and Scandinavian folklore".

The Storybook Vale will be released over two parts, the first arriving on 20th November and the second due next summer. Part one introduces three new villagers - Brave's Merida, Hercules' Hades, and Tangled's Flynn (who'll be able to reunite with Rapunzel if players happen to have last year's A Rift in Time expansion) - alongside new collectibles, tools, resources, and "dozens" of new recipes. Players can catch koi fish, for instance, or gather ambrosia, and there are new animal companions in the form of owls, mini dragons, and mini winged horses.

Additionally, the expansion introduces Trials, special quests inspired by fairy tales and myths that players will need to unscramble using their old and new tools. One of those new tools is the Royal Net, used to capture the Lorekeeper's scattered pages, come to life as ancient origami creatures known as Snippets, which can then be assembled into jigsaw-like tapestries and hung in in-game homes. And that's just Part One, with next year's Part Two, The Unwritten Realms, seeing players "venture into a strange world beneath the Storybook Vale [to] solve the mystery of the missing princess", alongside Maleficent and a currently unannounced second character.

Both parts of The Storybook Vale are included in Disney Dreamlight Valley's second expansion pass, which releases on 20th November. Purchases also include 5,000 Moonstones - as the game's premium currency is known - and there's a Magical Edition, featuring 10,000 Moonstones, the Autumn Manor House stye, Storybook Vale dress and ensemble, plus Baby Pegasus companion and house. Alternatively, the Storybook Bundle includes the base game, new expansion, and 13,000 Moonstones, while the Enchanted Edition gathers together the base game, both expansions, 18,000 Moonstones, plus "exclusive rewards". Gameloft hasn't announced prices for any of these at the time of writing, but last year's A Rift in Time expansion cost £24.99 so expect things to start from there.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's early 2025 roadmap. | Image credit: Gameloft/Disney

Alongside all that, Gameloft has shared a look ahead at the base game's next series of free updates, starting with Sew Delightful on 4th December. This brings Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas to the Valley, complete with the usual introductory quest and Friendship rewards. That's alongside a new premium Star Path, which includes ice-themed furniture and other rewards. Sew Delightful also promises a number of new features, including floating islands. These act as extra building spaces, themed after existing base game biomes, that players can expand to if they need more room (object limits are independent from other locations) with each island being comparable to their Valley counterparts. Plaza Island, Forest Island, Sunlit Island, and Frosted Island as set to launch in December with more to follow.

Additionally, builders feeling limited by the game's current four points of rotation will soon see that increased to 16, opening up new decorating possibilities. Gameloft says the enhanced placement system applies to furniture, buildings, landscaping items, resources, and even dropped items like prepared dishes, with support for fences and paths coming at a later date.

But that's still not quite everything announced during Gameloft's latest Disney Dreamlight Valley stream. The developer also shared a roadmap covering its three free updates for the first half of 2025. Early 2025, for instance, will let players explore "a whole new world and revel on a magical adventure" - the accompanying picture teasing the arrival of Aladdin and Jasmine - while Spring 2025 promises a "land of wonder", its image of the Cheshire Cat unquestionably marking the arrival of Alice's Adventures. And finally, Summer 2025 will give players the opportunity to "solve an ancient mystery and discover who is waiting inside Skull Rock." And given Skull Rock's origins and the red feather buried in the sand in Gameloft's tease, this should finally be the moment Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Peter Pan and friends.

Expect more details as their respective releases draw nearer.