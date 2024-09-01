Discord's activity tracker now tells everyone just how long you've been playing

Discord wants to share your recent playtime with your friends.

Discord's activity tracker now displays not only the games you've been playing over the last 30 days, but also long you've been playing them, too.

Similarly, if you've returned to a game after a hiatus, your tracker will indicate to your pals that you've made a comeback.

Just click on your friend's profile in your Friends List, and the pop-up will reveal how long they've been playing - or possibly idling in, going on the example from my own list below - the last game they opened.

Image credit: Eurogamer

For those less keen to share - or perhaps have their boss on their Discord friends list - you can turn the activity log off by going to Activity Settings > Activity Privacy > Activity Status, and turn off "share your detected activities with others" and "share your activity status by default when joining large servers".

Discord has also partnered with Amazon Music Unlimited to launch a new Amazon Music Listening Party activity, with a free three-month trial (availability will vary, though, I'm afraid). You can also proudly link your RPG Roll20 accounts, too.

At the end of last month, Microsoft confirmed it was expanding Discord support on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One with a number of new features, including a consolidated Xbox and Discord friends list.

Furthermore, once the update is available, it'll be possible to initiate a Discord call, jump straight into a voice channel, or watch a friend streaming directly from the Xbox Friends list.