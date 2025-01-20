Dino horror Code Violet isn't coming to PC to stop us from making "vulgar" mods

TeamKill Media is resisting calls to release its Dino Crisis-like Code Violet on PC as it doesn't want anyone modding "vulgar versions" of its characters.

Addressing players on social media, the team said it held its voice actresses and actors "with high regard" and "making a joke out of our art and possibly tarnishing the reputation of our voice actresses and actors is not worth the extra money we can make".

"For those asking us about a PC version of Code Violet… the reason we are not bringing it to PC is we do not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character as well as other characters in the game," the team said on X/Twitter (thanks, PushSquare).

"We hold our voice actresses and actors with high regard, as well as our artistic vision for the game and story and reject any form of destroying that with sexual mods."

Code Violet is expected to release in July 2025, exclusively on PS5.

TeamKill's statement is reminiscent of Koei Tecmo's position, which recently revealed it had taken "strict action" against thousands of provocative Dead or Alive fanart images because the characters are "like daughters" to their creators.

Koei Tecmo's legal affairs lead, Tomotoshi Nishimura, recently addressed a copyright conference in which he revealed that whilst the company was pragmatic and even supportive of "otaku" fan culture, it had no choice but to issue copyright strikes against amateur images that are created for, uh, "adult purposes".

Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, also recently asked PC players not to install any "offensive or inappropriate" mods once the game is released.

Conversely, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios loves mods. After recently revealing over 100m mods have been downloaded, it gave Baldur's Gate 3's Withers a pair of "big naturals"...