Dino Crisis 1 & 2 getting enhanced PC re-releases courtesy of GOG

There's some good news for PC players who spent the end of last year casting jealous glances at PlayStation owners, following the surprise re-release of Capcom's beloved survival horror game Dino Crisis; not only is Dino Crisis 1 now available on PC, it's sequel has also been re-released, meaning PlayStation owners might be feeling a little green eyed now too.

Dino Crisis, if you're unfamiliar, originally released for PlayStation 1 back in 1999. It was created by legendary Capcom director Shinji Mikami, giving the B-movie survival horror template established in his earlier Resident Evil a jungle-based, dinosaur-themed twist. A more action-focused sequel released in 2000, followed by the Xbox-exclusive Dino Crisis 3 in 2003, and that was it for the series - leaving it to develop something of a cult following in the years since.

Indeed, according to a Capcom poll last year, Dino Crisis is the series fans want to see the developer revisit the most. To date, that hasn't happen - creator Shinji Mikami later told Eurogamer he doesn't "feel like there's a whole lot of space" for a new Dino Crisis game thanks to the success of Monster Hunter - but Capcom did at least attempt to appease fans with a surprise PlayStation Plus re-release of Dino Crisis 1 last October. Since then, Dino Crisis 1 has been made available for general purchase on PlayStation, and now - in partnership with GOG - Capcom has launched the game and its beloved sequel on PC.

Both Dino Crisis GOG releases are DRM-free and include all content included in the originals, alongside a range of enhancements for modern-day machines. Dino Crisis 1, for instance, is now playable on Windows 10/11, and includes Original mode, Arrange mode, and the Operation Wipe Out mode exclusive to the game's original PC port back in the day. It also features enhanced DirectX rendering, 4K resolution support, plus new in-game options including V-sync, gamma correction, and anti-aliasing. That's in addition to support for modern controllers, and fixes for stability, transparency, and save issues.

Dino Crisis 1 & 2 launch for PC via GOG today (here and here, specifically), and there's a two-game bundle for anyone wanting to pick up both. Their arrival coincides with the launch of GOG's new Dreamlist tool - a "next generation" version of its Community Wishlist - intended to show IP owners community interest in old games and help bring them back to life.