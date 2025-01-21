Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: UK/US links and prices

At long last, Nvidia's RTX 5090 is very nearly here. Releasing on January 30th 2025 after a couple of weeks of waiting from CES, Nvidia's new top-class gaming card comes with a beefy $1999/£1939 price tag to boot.

If you're looking to purchase the 5090, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card in the UK and USA. Our review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5080 if you want Nvidia's second-in-command instead.

As an aside, when the card does release, expect stock levels to be low for some time, based on the extremely high demand that we're likely to experience on this beefy 4K GPU.

Nvidia RTX 5090 - UK prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability CCL £TBA Lots of variants listed Novatech £TBA MSI variant listed Ebuyer £TBA Lots of variants listed Scan £TBA Lots of variants listed Overclockers £TBA Lots of variants listed AWD-IT £TBA Lots of variants listed Currys £TBA Not listed as yet Amazon UK £TBA Not listed as yet

Nvidia RTX 5090 - US prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability Amazon US $TBA Not listed as yet B&H Photo Video $4500+ PNY cards and Cyberpower PCs listed Best Buy $1999 Founders Edition listed Newegg $TBA Lots of variants listed

Image credit: Nvidia/Digital Foundry

Frequently asked questions

What are the specs of the RTX 5090?

Here are the RTX 5090's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5080, if you're interested:

Nvidia RTX 5090 RTX 5080 GPU GB202 GB203 Cores 21760 10752 Boost clock 2.41GHz 2.62GHz Tensor core TOPS 3352 1801 RT core TFLOPS 318 171 Memory 32 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 512-bit 256-bit Memory bandwidth 1792GB/s 960GB/s Total Graphics Power 575W 360W PSU recommendation 1000W 850W Power connector 600W PCIe 5.0 (4x 8-pin) 450W PCIe 5.0 (3x 8-pin) Price $1999/£1939 $999/£979 Release Date January 30th January 30th

What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5090?

Nvidia is recommending a 1000W minimum PSU for the RTX 5090, especially as it's pulling nearly 600W on its own, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 1200W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.

What variants of the RTX 5090 are available?

As well as the highly limited Founders Edition cards that are always in short supply, here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5090:

ASUS

Colorful

Gainward

GALAX

GIGABYTE

INNO3D

KFA2

MSI

Palit

PNY

ZOTAC

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5090 and a little advice too.