Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: UK/US links and prices

Alongside its even beefier brother, Nvidia has also launched the RTX 5080, its second-in-command GPU. It too is releasing on January 30th 2025 after a couple of weeks of waiting from CES, although for virtually half the price of the 5090, with a $999/£979 MSRP.

If you're looking to purchase the 5080, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card in the UK and USA. Our review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5090 if you want Nvidia's top-of-the-line instead.

As an aside, when the card does release, expect stock levels to be low for some time, based on the extremely high demand that we're likely to experience on this rather beefy card.

Nvidia RTX 5080 - UK prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability CCL £TBA Lots of variants listed Novatech £TBA Lots of variants listed Ebuyer £TBA Lots of variants listed Scan £TBA Lots of variants listed Overclockers £TBA Lots of variants listed AWD-IT £TBA Lots of variants listed Currys £TBA Not listed as yet Amazon UK £TBA Not listed as yet

Nvidia RTX 5080 - US prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability Amazon US $TBA Not listed as yet B&H Photo Video $2300+ Lots of cards and Cyberpower PCs listed Best Buy $999 Founders Edition listed Newegg $TBA Lots of variants listed

Image credit: Nvidia/Digital Foundry

Frequently asked questions

What are the specs of the RTX 5080?

Here are the RTX 5080's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5070 Ti, if you're interested:

Nvidia RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti GPU GB203 GB203 Cores 10752 8960 Boost clock 2.62GHz 2.45GHz Tensor core TOPS 1801 1406 RT core TFLOPS 171 133 Memory 16 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 256-bit 256-bit Memory bandwidth 960GB/s 896GB/s Total Graphics Power 360W 300W PSU recommendation 850W 750W Power connector 450W PCIe 5.0 (3x 8-pin) 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) Price $999/£979 $749/£729 Release Date January 30th February 2025

What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5080?

Nvidia is recommending a 850W minimum PSU for the RTX 5080, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 1000W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.

What variants of the RTX 5080 are available?

As well as the highly limited Founders Edition cards that are always in short supply, here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5080:

ASUS

Colorful

Gainward

GALAX

GIGABYTE

INNO3D

KFA2

MSI

Palit

PNY

ZOTAC

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5080 and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter and @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.