Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070: UK/US links and prices

We're well into the month of February now, and with it, Nvidia is preparing to release another clutch of cards. The RTX 5070 hasn't got an official release date beyond "February", but it could come as early as the rumoured February 20th 2025 release date of the RTX 5070 Ti. This is perhaps the most anticipated card of the lot, especially carrying a $549/£539 MSRP, and with Jensen's promise of "RTX 4090 performance" when 4x multi frame generation is used.

If you're looking to purchase the RTX 5070, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card on sale in the UK and USA. Our full review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5070 Ti if you want Nvidia's more powerful choice from this batch of launches.

Much like with the other 50-series cards, we're expecting demand to be especially high here, so it may be the case this card is out of stock for some time. We recommend coming back here every so often so you can check whether your favourite retailer has stock, or when they're likely to get it.

Nvidia RTX 5070 - UK prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability CCL £TBA Lots of variants listed Novatech £TBA Not listed as yet Ebuyer £TBA Lots of variants listed Scan £TBA Lots of variants listed Overclockers £TBA Lots of variants listed AWD-IT £TBA Lots of variants listed Currys £TBA Not listed as yet EE Store £TBA Not listed as yet Amazon UK £TBA Not listed as yet

Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the UK?

There is likely to be a range of UK retailers with RTX 5070 graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.

Nvidia RTX 5070 - US prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability Amazon US $TBA Not listed as yet B&H Photo Video $TBA PNY & Asus variants listed Best Buy $550+ FE card listed, and pre-built PCs Newegg $TBA Lots of variants listed

Image credit: Nvidia/Digital Foundry

Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the US?

There is likely to be a range of USA retailers with RTX 5070 graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.

Frequently asked questions

What are the specs of the RTX 5070?

Here are the RTX 5070's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5070 Ti, if you're interested:

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 GPU GB203 GB205 Cores 8960 6144 Boost clock 2.45GHz 2.51GHz Tensor core TOPS 1406 988 RT core TFLOPS 133 94 Memory 16 GB GDDR7 12 GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 256-bit 192-bit Memory bandwidth 896GB/s 672GB/s Total Graphics Power 300W 250W PSU recommendation 750W 650W Power connector 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) Price $749/£729 $549/£539 Release Date February 2025 February 2025

What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5070?

Nvidia is recommending a 650W minimum PSU for the RTX 5070, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 750W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.

What variants of the RTX 5070 are available?

As well as the highly sought-after Founders Edition model direct from Nvidia, here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5070:

ASUS

Colorful

Gainward

GALAX

GIGABYTE

INNO3D

KFA2

MSI

Palit

PNY

ZOTAC

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5070 and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter and @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.