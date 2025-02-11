Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070: UK/US links and prices
RTX 4090 frame-rates for $549 - at least with multi frame generation engaged.
We're well into the month of February now, and with it, Nvidia is preparing to release another clutch of cards. The RTX 5070 hasn't got an official release date beyond "February", but it could come as early as the rumoured February 20th 2025 release date of the RTX 5070 Ti. This is perhaps the most anticipated card of the lot, especially carrying a $549/£539 MSRP, and with Jensen's promise of "RTX 4090 performance" when 4x multi frame generation is used.
If you're looking to purchase the RTX 5070, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card on sale in the UK and USA. Our full review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5070 Ti if you want Nvidia's more powerful choice from this batch of launches.
Much like with the other 50-series cards, we're expecting demand to be especially high here, so it may be the case this card is out of stock for some time. We recommend coming back here every so often so you can check whether your favourite retailer has stock, or when they're likely to get it.
- Nvidia RTX 5070 - UK prices and retailers
- Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the UK?
- Nvidia RTX 5070 - US prices and retailers
- Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the US?
- Frequently asked questions
Nvidia RTX 5070 - UK prices and retailers
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|CCL
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Novatech
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|Ebuyer
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Scan
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Overclockers
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|AWD-IT
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Currys
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|EE Store
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|Amazon UK
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the UK?
There is likely to be a range of UK retailers with RTX 5070 graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.
|Retailer
|Price Range
|Overclockers
|£TBA
|Ebuyer
|£TBA
|AWD-IT
|£TBA
|Currys
|£TBA
|Scan Computers
|£TBA
|CyberPowerPC
|£TBA
|Chillblast
|£TBA
|Novatech
|£TBA
|Very
|£TBA
|Amazon UK
|£TBA
Nvidia RTX 5070 - US prices and retailers
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|Amazon US
|$TBA
|Not listed as yet
|B&H Photo Video
|$TBA
|PNY & Asus variants listed
|Best Buy
|$550+
|FE card listed, and pre-built PCs
|Newegg
|$TBA
|Lots of variants listed
Are there pre-built RTX 5070 desktop PCs in the US?
There is likely to be a range of USA retailers with RTX 5070 graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.
|Retailer
|Price range
|Origin PC
|$TBA
|Maingear
|$TBA
|CyberpowerPC
|$TBA
|Digital Storm
|$TBA
|Falcon NW
|$TBA
|iBuyPower
|$TBA
Frequently asked questions
What are the specs of the RTX 5070?
Here are the RTX 5070's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5070 Ti, if you're interested:
|Nvidia
|RTX 5070 Ti
|RTX 5070
|GPU
|GB203
|GB205
|Cores
|8960
|6144
|Boost clock
|2.45GHz
|2.51GHz
|Tensor core TOPS
|1406
|988
|RT core TFLOPS
|133
|94
|Memory
|16 GB GDDR7
|12 GB GDDR7
|Memory bus width
|256-bit
|192-bit
|Memory bandwidth
|896GB/s
|672GB/s
|Total Graphics Power
|300W
|250W
|PSU recommendation
|750W
|650W
|Power connector
|300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin)
|300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin)
|Price
|$749/£729
|$549/£539
|Release Date
|February 2025
|February 2025
What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5070?
Nvidia is recommending a 650W minimum PSU for the RTX 5070, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 750W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.
What variants of the RTX 5070 are available?
As well as the highly sought-after Founders Edition model direct from Nvidia, here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5070:
- ASUS
- Colorful
- Gainward
- GALAX
- GIGABYTE
- INNO3D
- KFA2
- MSI
- Palit
- PNY
- ZOTAC
Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5070 and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter and @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.