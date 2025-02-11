Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: UK/US links and prices

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is reportedly launching on February 20th 2025 and promises solid performance, DLSS 4 multi frame generation and pricing that borders on affordable - at least in comparison to the $999 RTX 5080 and $1999 RTX 5090 that arrived in January. The new card is slated to start at $749/£729, though most models should go for a bit more than that if past RTX 50-series releases are anything to go by.

If you're looking to purchase the 5070 Ti, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card on sale in the UK and USA. Our full review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5070 if you want Nvidia's more affordable choice.

Much like with the other 50-series cards, we're expecting demand to be especially high here, so it may be the case the most affordable variants of these cards are out of stock for some time. There's little point paying way over the odds just to get a card in your machine, so we recommend just checking back here every so often to quickly check stock levels if your first attempt isn't successful.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - UK prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability CCL £TBA Lots of variants listed Novatech £TBA Not listed as yet Ebuyer £TBA Lots of variants listed Scan £TBA Lots of variants listed Overclockers £TBA Lots of variants listed AWD-IT £TBA Lots of variants listed Currys £TBA Not listed as yet EE Store £TBA Not listed as yet Amazon UK £TBA Not listed as yet

Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the UK?

There is likely to be a range of UK retailers with RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - US prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability Amazon US £TBA Not listed as yet B&H Photo Video $TBA PNY variants listed Best Buy $1999+ Prebuilt PCs listed, but no GPUs yet Newegg $TBA Lots of variants listed

Image credit: Nvidia/Digital Foundry

Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the US?

There is likely to be a range of USA retailers with RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.

Frequently asked questions

What are the specs of the RTX 5070 Ti?

Here are the RTX 5070 Ti's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5080, if you're interested:

Nvidia RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti GPU GB203 GB203 Cores 10752 8960 Boost clock 2.62GHz 2.45GHz Tensor core TOPS 1801 1406 RT core TFLOPS 171 133 Memory 16 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 256-bit 256-bit Memory bandwidth 960GB/s 896GB/s Total Graphics Power 360W 300W PSU recommendation 850W 750W Power connector 450W PCIe 5.0 (3x 8-pin) 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) Price $999/£979 $749/£729 Release Date January 30th February 2025

What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5070 Ti?

Nvidia is recommending a 750W minimum PSU for the RTX 5070 Ti, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 850W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.

What variants of the RTX 5070 Ti are available?

Here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5070 Ti - there isn't an FE model for this card, intriguingly:

ASUS

Colorful

Gainward

GALAX

GIGABYTE

INNO3D

KFA2

MSI

Palit

PNY

ZOTAC

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5070 Ti and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter and @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.