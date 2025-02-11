Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: UK/US links and prices
The second wave is coming.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is reportedly launching on February 20th 2025 and promises solid performance, DLSS 4 multi frame generation and pricing that borders on affordable - at least in comparison to the $999 RTX 5080 and $1999 RTX 5090 that arrived in January. The new card is slated to start at $749/£729, though most models should go for a bit more than that if past RTX 50-series releases are anything to go by.
If you're looking to purchase the 5070 Ti, then we've rounded up all the places we're expecting to see the card on sale in the UK and USA. Our full review is still in the works, but until then, you can get even more information from Will's initial news on the RTX 50-series. We've also rounded up where to buy the RTX 5070 if you want Nvidia's more affordable choice.
Much like with the other 50-series cards, we're expecting demand to be especially high here, so it may be the case the most affordable variants of these cards are out of stock for some time. There's little point paying way over the odds just to get a card in your machine, so we recommend just checking back here every so often to quickly check stock levels if your first attempt isn't successful.
- Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - UK prices and retailers
- Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the UK?
- Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - US prices and retailers
- Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the US?
- Frequently asked questions
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - UK prices and retailers
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|CCL
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Novatech
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|Ebuyer
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Scan
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Overclockers
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|AWD-IT
|£TBA
|Lots of variants listed
|Currys
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|EE Store
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|Amazon UK
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the UK?
There is likely to be a range of UK retailers with RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.
|Retailer
|Price Range
|Overclockers
|£TBA
|Ebuyer
|£TBA
|AWD-IT
|£TBA
|Currys
|£TBA
|Scan Computers
|£TBA
|CyberPowerPC
|£TBA
|Chillblast
|£TBA
|Novatech
|£TBA
|Very
|£TBA
|Amazon UK
|£TBA
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti - US prices and retailers
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|Amazon US
|£TBA
|Not listed as yet
|B&H Photo Video
|$TBA
|PNY variants listed
|Best Buy
|$1999+
|Prebuilt PCs listed, but no GPUs yet
|Newegg
|$TBA
|Lots of variants listed
Are there pre-built RTX 5070 Ti desktop PCs in the US?
There is likely to be a range of USA retailers with RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards available who will build a desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. In addition, you're more likely to get one of these in stock, as opposed to the increasingly rare card on its own at the moment.
|Retailer
|Price range
|Origin PC
|$TBA
|Maingear
|$TBA
|CyberpowerPC
|$TBA
|Digital Storm
|$TBA
|Falcon NW
|$TBA
|iBuyPower
|$TBA
Frequently asked questions
What are the specs of the RTX 5070 Ti?
Here are the RTX 5070 Ti's specs in a handy-dandy table against the 5080, if you're interested:
|Nvidia
|RTX 5080
|RTX 5070 Ti
|GPU
|GB203
|GB203
|Cores
|10752
|8960
|Boost clock
|2.62GHz
|2.45GHz
|Tensor core TOPS
|1801
|1406
|RT core TFLOPS
|171
|133
|Memory
|16 GB GDDR7
|16 GB GDDR7
|Memory bus width
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory bandwidth
|960GB/s
|896GB/s
|Total Graphics Power
|360W
|300W
|PSU recommendation
|850W
|750W
|Power connector
|450W PCIe 5.0 (3x 8-pin)
|300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin)
|Price
|$999/£979
|$749/£729
|Release Date
|January 30th
|February 2025
What is the recommended PSU for RTX 5070 Ti?
Nvidia is recommending a 750W minimum PSU for the RTX 5070 Ti, although as always, we'd recommend setting your sights a bit higher so you've got some headroom. A reliable, well-regarded unit that's 850W or more with a good efficiency rating (80+ Gold or higher) and full ATX 3.0/3.1 compliance is what we'd recommend at least.
What variants of the RTX 5070 Ti are available?
Here is a list of board partners that Nvidia is working with for the 5070 Ti - there isn't an FE model for this card, intriguingly:
- ASUS
- Colorful
- Gainward
- GALAX
- GIGABYTE
- INNO3D
- KFA2
- MSI
- Palit
- PNY
- ZOTAC
Well, there you have it - the best prices for Nvidia's all new RTX 5070 Ti and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter and @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.