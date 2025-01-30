This Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX just hit a new low price at Newegg

The AMD RX 7900 XTX has been one of the most commonly discounted GPUs since its launch, although we have seen it drop down to its lowest price ever in the US today. Specifically, this Sapphire Pulse variant has plunged down to $830, giving you a hefty $70 discount on its previous list price, and giving you a compelling choice if you either don't want the RTX 5080, or can't wait for AMD's newer cards.

The 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K, as we noted in our review. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the RTX 4090 and similar performance to the new 4080 Super. Against the 4080 Super, it actually pulls ahead in non-RT workloads with between a five and 11 percent while costing at least $170 less.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. The master himself, Richard Leadbetter uses a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power at a solid price.

If you want to grab a seriously powerful GPU for a lot less, this reduction on the Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX is definitely worth your consideration.