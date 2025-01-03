This Famicom-inspired 8BitDo retro mechanical keyboard has hit a new low price at Amazon

8BitDo makes some fantastic retro-inspired kit and controllers, and their lovely Retro Mechanical Keyboard has been a real head turner in recent months. It's one that takes pride of place on our list of the best mechanical keyboards list for this very reason, as well as the fact it's just a wonderfully crafted product that's sure to appeal to retro gaming and mechanical keyboard nuts alike. From Amazon at the moment, this Famicom variant is down to £63, marking out a solid saving on its £85 list price, and bringing it down to a new low price. Not a bad way to start the year.

The real kicker of this keyboard is its retro design, and 8BitDo has certainly leaned in to it. This Famicom variant comes in an excellent cream and burgundy colourway, the same as the console, and loooks wonderful. Its TKL layout is sensible and ideal for space savers who don't want to sacrifice too much functionality in the name of more desk space, although the ANSI US layout may take some getting used to for some folks. This 'board is also wonderfully finished with dye-sublimated PBT keycaps and handy extras including dials for volume and connectivity. Around the back, there is a USB-C port for charging or wired connectivity, and four jacks for plugging in the keyboard's 'super programmable buttons' which look identical to the A & B buttons on old NES and Famicom controllers.

Inside, 8BitDo's keyboard comes with the wonderfully clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches, which are lubricated for smoother actuation, and come with a lighter 45g actuation force for snappier inputs. If you don't want to use these switches though, then this keyboard is also hot-swappable, so you can swap them out for any other compatible MX-style 3 and 5 pin switches that you like. You get full NKRO for as many simultaneous inputs as you wish, and an aluminium plate inside for extra structural rigidity. Connectivity is handled by either the bundled 2.4GHz USB receiver, Bluetooth, or over a wired connection. The only thing missing here is RGB lighting, which is a small sacrifice for such a lovely keyboard.

If you want to grab a lovely, retro-inspired mechanical keyboard for a brilliant price, this Amazon reduction on the lovely 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is well worth your time.