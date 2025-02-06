This 55-inch LG C4 is well under £900 with no code-stacking shenanigans needed

As much as LG's latest run of OLED tellies has been quite resistant to discounts in the last few momths, it appears things are getting a bit more common now. Nonetheless, this deal on the 55-inch model from Reliant Direct on eBay is still worth talking about. Using code CHEER5, you can get this option for £864, which gives you a fantastic telly for less than LG without the hassle of referring a friend and stacking multiple codes at once.

The C4, as with the B4, offers some small but noteworhy improvements against its predecessor that make it a bigger overhaul than the minor upgrades from last year. For instance, the C4 now supports native 4K/144Hz over its four included HDMI 2.1 ports, where previously it was limited to 4K/120Hz. In addition, the new C4 also gets proper Nvidia G-Sync certification, as well as being able to get slightly brighter than its predecessor for an even more vivid experience.

webOS 24 is also present to provide a sleek UI, as well as offering convenient features such as a built-in Chromecast for simple wireless casting from supported devices. There's also a new Alpha 9 processor that adds even more AI smarts such as for enhancing the clarity of on-screen dialogue, as well as AI Sound Pro for even more channels of virtual surround sound. Dolby Atmos support for the internal 40W speaker setup is also retained, as is the full complement of HDR standards.

Underneath all of these new improvements, it is worth still remembering that this is an LG OLED, meaning you're getting the deep, inky blacks we've come to expect, as well as virtually infinite contrast and supremely accurate colours that make viewing everything from games to movies an absolute joy.

If you want to grab a new LG OLED for a brilliant price, look no further than this excellent eBay reduction on the 55-inch LG C4.