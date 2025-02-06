This 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is at its best price in months from Amazon USA

Samsung's 990 Pro is easily one of the zippiest SSDs money can buy for either PC or PS5 use, and it's long been one of our top recommendations for its power and performance. From Amazon USA, this capacious 4TB variant has hit its lowest price in the best part of three months, taking it to the hallowed $300 mark.

For PS5 use, the 990 Pro is certainly one of the best PS5 SSDs out there by offering an ideal blend of a massive amount of storage in a package with immensely brisk speeds. Its reads and writes of 7450MB/s and 6950MB/s respectively make it one of the quickest compatible SSDs out there, while its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other apps. Those speeds also smash Sony's notably stringent requirements for PS5 SSDs. The only thing missing here is a heatsink, but these can be picked up affordably - we've recommended this $9 option for years, and to make your SSD fully PS5-proof, that seems like a fair price. For reference, the heatsink version of the 990 Pro is currently $320, so you're saving a bit by going for an aftermarket one. What's more, getting a 4TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive, whether you've got the 825GB internal SSD of a standard PS5 or the 1TB drive inside a Slim model..

For PC use, the presence of 4TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a massive Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last five or so years - and that you've got a spare PCIe 4.0-capable M.2 slot in which to put the drive, where installation is simple.

If you want to grab a massive, speedy drive for PC and PS5 use at a discount, look no further than this Amazon USA deal on the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB.