This 32-inch 165Hz 1440p Dell gaming monitor is down to £203 from Dell

We've often been big fans of some of Dell's monitors as they tend to offer a solid feature set with good overall performance for some excellent prices. The S3222DGM is a fine example of such, offering a larger 32-inch screen combined with a QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a slight curve to the panel for more immersion. From Dell directly, this is available with a handy discount using code DELLMON15 which gives you 10 percent off its £238 list price to bring it down to just £203 - that's its best price in months.

We've long recommended the 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate that the S3222DGM provides becuase of you get a resolution that provides a solid amount of detail and is easy to drive relative to the capabilities that 4K/144Hz (or now even 4K/240Hz) screens demand, while also getting crisp and smooth output. The 32-inch screen is on the larger side for a 1440p screen, but you do get lots of screen real estate without the need for any scaling, while a slight 1800R curve helps for a tad more immersion.

This is also a VA panel, providing a noteworthy boost to contrast, as is demonstrated by its 3000:1 ratio helping to provide sharper colours. In addition, the 350 nits of brightness offers some decent vibrancy too, while this is also a colour-accurate panel with a quoted 99% coverage of the sRGB colour space. This means the S3222DGM can display all of the mainstream colours needed for productivity and gaming workloads especially well. VRR support comes in the form of AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear and stutter-free experience, which is always useful, too.

The port selection on offer with the S3222DGM is generally solid too, with a pair of HDMI ports and a DP 1.2 port to get the most out of the panel's 165Hz refresh rate. With HDMI, you'll be limited to 144Hz. This is also a modest panel in terms of looks with an understated aesthetic thanks to an entirely grey frame, while the bezels around the screen are also quite slim. This in turn helps the S3222DGM's modern looks.

If you want a capable curved gaming monitor with a large feature set for a lot less, then you'll want to check out this deal from Dell on their S3222DGM monitor.