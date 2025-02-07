This 2TB WD C50 Xbox Series X/S expansion card is a veritable bargain for Xbox storage

If the deal posted last week on Seagate's Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion card wasn't for you, then maybe this one from WD might be a little better. Currently, from them directly (well, SanDisk, but the two marques are part of the same firm), you can get this 2TB WD Black C50 expansion card for £200, giving you a handy price cut on some usually quite dear propreitary storage.

Adding another two terabyte of storage is a handy way of getting more space on your Xbox, especially with lots of AAA titles taking up triple figures of gigabytes on your drive. You'll feel the benefit most with a Series S and its measly 364GB of usable internal storage out of its 512GB stated capacity. You'll also be able to provide a shedload more to a Series X's storage with its 802GB of usable space on its stated 1TB internal drive. This essentially stops the juggling of uninstalling and reinstalling games if you run out of space, or moving them from an external drive for 'cold' storage to the internal one to play them. This is also the maximum amount of storage you can add into a Series X internally, although consoles now have the potential to support even bigger external hard drives.

Installing a drive like the C50 is easy, too, with Microsoft adding a specific drop-in port for these Expansion Cards on the back of the console, which you slot the drive into. It should be instantly recognised, and your Xbox should then take the extra terabyte of capacity into account when displaying the total storage available in the bottom left corner. You can then choose to automatically install games there - or move games between the internal storage and the Expansion Card. With these drives, you also get the full benefits of speedy load times with Xbox Velocity and the powers of Quick Resume, which leaves the game in a suspended state if you enter into another app, and when you go back into the game, you can pick up right where you left off - it's the same as on the internal SSD.

If you want to grab some usually quite expensive Xbox storage for a fair bit cheaper, this deal on the WD Black C50 2TB is not to be missed.