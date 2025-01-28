Take 20 percent off the marvellous Hifiman Sundaras with a potent eBay code

If you've been wanting to try out a pair of planar magnetic headphones but have been put off by their high price tag, I may well have found the deal for you. The excellent Hifiman Sundaras are down to just £175 from Hifi Madness' eBay store using the potent CHILLY20 discount code. That surely makes them some of the most affordable planar magnetic cans available.

The big thing about the Sundaras are the fact they're planar magnetic headphones. These work differently compared to more standard dynamic drivers. They operate on the same principle, but work via a conductor that is attached to a flat diaphragm. Magnets are laid out on both sides of that diaphragm, producing a uniform magnetic field. It's clever stuff, and generally results in more accurate sound reproduction than dynamic drivers. Planar magnetic cans can get pretty expensive, such as with the Audeze MM-500s we looked at recently, but the Sundaras aim to provide a more affordable entry point, especially with that discounted price in mind.

Of course, the most important thing here is their sound quality, and the Sundaras are said to sound excellent for the price. They're said to be detailed and offer some excellent clarity across the frequency range, thanks to those planar magnetic drivers. They also provide quite a flat frequency response, meaning their sound is pretty neutral, although as open-backs, their bass isn't as present as it is with closed alternatives. This isn't to say that the Sundaras don't have low end, because they do, but open backs traditionally aren't as robust. It's a small trade-off for the wide soundstage that they offer with lots of breathing room for the different components of music, although their nature as open backs means they are suitable for home listening only, given they will let noise out.

Aesthetically, the Sundaras look fantastic, too, with an all-black frame and earcups. This means they offer a meaner, more purposeful look, but one that's also comfortable with a reasonable 370g weight, and a ski-style suspension headband. This type of headband is also featured on everything from SteelSeries Arctis headsets to the Meze 99 Neos, a pair of headphones I tested last year. Those are ludicrously comfortable, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Sundaras are similar. Compared to other planar magnetics, they also offer a much lower resistance with 37 ohms of impedance, meaning they are easy to drive with DAPs, or straight out of your phone or laptop's headphone jack.

For £175, the Hifiman Sundaras make for an excellent deal, and if you're after a brilliant set of more affordable planar magnetic cans, these are a fab choice.