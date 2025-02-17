Save £70 on this 1000W 80+ Platinum Asus ROG Strix PSU from CCL

If you've been looking for a PSU to pair with either the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 then I may have found an ideal choice for you. This Asus ROG Strix 1000W Platinum provides ample power, is fully ATX 3.1 compliant and 80+ Platinum rated, and best of all, is £70 off from CCL, giving you a lot of efficient power for £170.

1000W of power is enough for powering Nvidia's new top-class GPUs. For reference, Nvidia's recommendation for the 5090 is for a 1000W PSU at the minimum, while for the 5080, it's 850W. Therefore, this PSU is also happy to play with the 4090, too, being above the recommended wattage for most 'standard' RTX 4090 offerings, apart from some overclocked models which have a 1000W minimum, while everything underneath that from both Nvidia and AMD will be more than adequate. For the RX 7900 XTX, the recommendation is a bare minimum of 750W, so 1000W gives you more than enough headroom. Being fully ATX 3.1 compliant is also beneficial, as it comes with the new 12V-2x6 connector that these new GPUs are using, which was designed to replace the 12VHPWR connector found on older ATX 3.0 units.

The fact this is an 80+ Platinum rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. It's also fully modular, which is pretty handy for less case clutter with your cables making cable management that little bit easier, so you only need to plug in the cables that are required to get your PC up and running.

Oh, and before I go, it is also possible for you to net £25 cashback on this PSU through Asus' 'Rate Your Gear' promo that's currently running. This works via you submitting a review of the purchased product on the participating retailer's website - it must be about the product and a minimum of two sentences long - and you should get £25 back for your troubles, effectively making this PSU £145. In addition, you can also potentially claim Monster Hunter: Wilds as a free game, which is always nice.

If you're after a beefy PSU for slotting into your next gaming rig and powering your RTX 50-series system, this CCL deal on a 1000W Asus ROG Strix PSU is great.