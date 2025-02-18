Save 20 percent on this snappy 32GB DDR5-6000 Adata RAM kit with an eBay code

We've seen powerful DDR5 RAM kits plunge in price recently to the point they're becoming increasingly logical for new PC builds. It's fantastic that you can get such a potent 6000MT/s CL30 kit that hits the sweet spot for AMD and Intel for as low as this Adata one is from Tech Next Day on eBay. The REVIVE20 code has taken 20 percent off it, to bring it down to £85, which is a good price, all things considered.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Crucial Pro RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. This kit is also compatible for overclocking with both Intel and AMD systems, supporting both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0, if you want to go down that route to potentially eke out even more performance.

If you want to grab a powerful and speedy RAM kit for gaming and content creation, this eBay deal on the 32GB DDR5-6000 Adata XPG kit is not to be missed.