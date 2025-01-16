Save $120 on our favourite budget XLR microphone from B&H Photo Video right now

There must be something in the water over at B&H Photo Video, as they've knocked $120 off the 'regular' price of our favourite 'budget' XLR microphone. We've recommended the 512 Audio Limelight when it was down to $70, but if that wasn't cheap enough for you, the American retailer has dropped it down to just $30 - now that is budget. This deal is only set to last until midnight ET, so you'lll have to Rush to get it.

That isn't to say you're making many sacrifices when it comes to a brilliant XLR mic. At the end of the day, the most important thing is how you sound with it, and if you're the right distance away, the Limelight serves up a pleasant deep and dark sound that sounds a lot more expensive than the price tag would suggest. Its noise suppression is also excellent, and just as long as you don't get too close, you can avoid the boominess we experienced in our testing.

The Limelight is otherwise a straight XLR mic with little in the way of bells and whistles. It comes with a low-cut mode, as well ats default 'flat' profile. You're much better sticking with the default profile, as going for the low-cut mode means your voice loses warmth and definition. The mode selector switch with the Limelight's default 360-degree grip on is inaccessible, though, so you won't be able to swap it out of its usual 'flat' profile, anyways.

Those small foibles can be forgiven though given the Limelight's ridiculous discount. I don't think you'll be able to find an XLR mic as cheap and as good as this at the moment.