Our favourite case for a white gaming PC has hit a new low price on Amazon

We've been some big fans of NZXT's cases in recent months, with both Will and I heaping praise on both the H9 Flow and this H6 Flow model in respective PC build articles. If you're wanting to nab my boss' pick for one of his favourite PC cases for the aesthetic, solid I/O and decent included fans, plus a smattering of RGB, then this reduction from Amazon that knocks 25 percent off its £120 list price is an ideal opportunity.

The H6 Flow is a diddier version of the all-conquering H9 Flow case, which has been a hit in its own right - to the point where I use one with my current PC, but more on that another time. It's a lovely dual chamber case that looks fantastic with its angular design, especially in white for the aesthetic, as well as offering a lot of space to build in. With this model, you also get three included 120mm case fans mounted on the side, with room to also mount another two 140mm fans on the bottom for airflow, as well as either three 120mm fans in the top or a pair of 140mm and a 120mm exhaust in the rear. This is also the RGB variant, so those three front fans are RGB-enabled. If you'd prefer no RGB, then the standard H6 Flow is also £90 from Amazon.

This is actually the case that Will chose for his guide for how to build a white gaming PC, and he was full of praise during the course of that article:

Speaking of my build, the NZXT H6 Flow case I used made the assembly process straightforward, with the dual-chamber design affording plenty of space for (hidden) cable clutter while keeping the main chamber clean and beautiful. The angled side fans here look fantastic, and there's space enough for three 120mm fans up top, three more on the side, two 140mms in the floor and even a 120mm on the rear (unused in my build). (It's a bit weird that the bottom tray doesn't support smaller 120mm fans, even if they'd look a bit odd. ).....

It wasn't just the fan placement that Will was particularly complimentary of, either:

.....other case elements are generally well thought out. Front I/O is simple - two USB-A, one USB-C, two 3.5mm, power - but effective, the front panel connector plugs in as a single unit by default, and the top-mounted PSU is easier to access than the usual floor mount that puts cables in direct competition with storage locations. There are velcro-style straps provided within for cable management and generally plenty of tie points for cable ties as well.

All in, the H6 Flow RGB is a marvellous case both for the aesthetic, and for providing a convenient place to build a PC with easy cable management and mounting. For £90 from Amazon, this is an excellent deal.