One of our favourite mechanical keyboards is a steal from Woot right now

8BitDo's excellent Retro Mechanical Keyboard has been a real head turner in recent months. It's one that takes pride of place on our list of the best mechanical keyboards list for this very reason, as well as the fact it's just a wonderfully crafted product that's sure to appeal to retro gaming and mechanical keyboard nuts alike. In the US, this NES-inspired model is available from Woot for just $60, giving you a large saving on its typical $100 price tag. Deals from Woot tend to go pretty quick, so you may have to strike quickly if you want one

The real kicker of this keyboard is its retro design, and 8BitDo has certainly leaned in to it. This NES variant looks utterly marvellous, with two-tone grey and red finishing apropos of the original console. It comes with a TKL layout that's ideal for space-savers who don't want to give up too much functionality in the name of more desk space, while is also wonderfully finished with dye-sublimated PBT keycaps and handy extras including dials for volume and connectivity. Around the back, there is a USB-C port for charging or wired connectivity, and four jacks for plugging in the keyboard's 'super programmable buttons' which look identical to the A & B buttons on old NES and Famicom controllers.

Inside, 8BitDo's keyboard comes with the wonderfully clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches, which are lubricated for smoother actuation, and come with a lighter 45g actuation force for snappier inputs. If you don't want to use these switches though, then this keyboard is also hot-swappable, so you can swap them out for any other compatible MX-style 3 and 5 pin switches that you like. You get full NKRO for as many simultaneous inputs as you wish, and an aluminium plate inside for extra structural rigidity. Connectivity is handled by either the bundled 2.4GHz USB receiver, Bluetooth, or over a wired connection. The only thing missing here is RGB lighting, which is a small sacrifice for such a lovely keyboard.

If you've been after a sublime mechanical keyboard at a steal of a price, look no further than this brilliant Woot deal on the NES-inspired 8BitDo Retro choice.