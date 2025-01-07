One of our favourite gaming headsets is under £30 from Amazon right now

One of our favourite gaming headsets is on special offer today, with the Epos H3 plummeting in price on Amazon UK to just £28. That's a ridiculously great price for a well-built and comfy headset with a neutral audio signature that's ideal for competitive gaming on PC or console. Throw in great microphone quality and a simple 3.5mm wired connection that works almost anywhere, and you have a truly excellent gaming headset for the money that blows competitors that are even double the price out of the water.

The H3 might have a bit of a plastic construction, but it's supremely comfortable in our experience, especially for glasses-wearers, while the more industrial design keeps it lightweight and easy to wear for long periods. There are on-board controls here, although the volume dial can be a little finnicky at times. With this in mind, for the price, the H3 makes for a comfortable and robust set of cans.

The H3 provides some good passive noise isolation, blocking out the noise around you, while its audio is detailed and well-positioned, giving you a good chance to swing around and kill enemies with ease. This makes it a solid choice for high intensity, competitives games such as Counter-Strike 2 and COD Warzone, where you're most likely going to feel the benefit of the excellent placement. In addition, the mic here is fantastic, offering good body, while it also features the convenience of being a flip to mute option for when you don't want to be heard by enemies.

We named this one of the best PC gaming headsets in the 'Best Of The Rest' section, but it's worth considering for basically any platform, especially with its 3.5mm wired connection.

If you're somebody after a decent affordable gaming headset with good looks and excellent audio for a fantastic price, this EPOS H3 for just £28 from Amazon is well worth a look.