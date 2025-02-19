Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti review: 4080 territory, or more with an overclock

The RTX 5070 Ti is here - and it's not a bad value, actually. In fact, with a small bump to raw performance and the inclusion of multi frame generation for $50 less than the previous generation card, it may be the best performing GPU you can get for $750... assuming that it's actually available at its MSRP for more than a fleeting moment at launch.

Like other Blackwell cards, the 5070 Ti is built on the same 4N process node as the last-generation 40-series cards, so Nvidia is instead turning to faster GDDR7 memory, an updated architecture and higher power limits to unlock higher performance - plus that multi frame generation for higher frame-rates at a latency penalty.

The 5070 Ti is unique in the lineup announced thus far as there's no Founders Edition model this time around - unlike the 5090 and 5080 we've already reviewed and the 5070 that's coming soon - so we're looking at an MSI Ventus 3X OC model. OC of course refers to an overclocked model, but at a paltry +30MHz over the reference specification, any increase in performance will be unnoticeable - we'll be benching it through our gauntlet of 17 RT and non-RT tests as standard.

And it really is a standard design, with three axial fans, a substantial heatsink, quiet but not silent operation, and the usual assortment of three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port. Power is supplied via the still highly contentious 12VHPWR socket.

Looking at the specs, the 5070 Ti occupies an interesting place as it's a cut-down RTX 5080, rather than a fully-enabled 5070. That means the GB203 processor, with 8960 CUDA cores versus the 5080's 10752, a 2.45GHz rated boost versus 2.62GHz and 896GB/s of GDDR7 bandwidth against 960GB/s on the bigger card. The clock and bandwidth drops are fairly minor, but power usage is more substantial - with a 300W TGP here versus 360W on the 5080.

We saw that the 5080 was often overclockable to a substantial margin, so if the same is true of the 5070 Ti it could be possible to match clocks and memory bandwidth to the higher-end card - an exciting possibility.

RTX 5090 RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 Processor GB202 GB203 GB203 GB205 Cores 21,760 10,752 8,960 6,144 Boost Clock 2.41GHz 2.62GHz 2.45GHz 2.51GHz Tensor Core TOPS 3352 1801 1406 988 RT Core TFLOPS 318 171 133 94 Memory 32GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Memory Bus Width 512-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 1792GB/s 960GB/s 896GB/s 672GB/s Total Graphics Power 575W 360W 300W 250W PSU Recommendation 1000W 850W 750W 650W Power Connector 600W PCIe 5.0 (4x 8-pin) 450W PCIe 5.0 (3x 8-pin) 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) 300W PCIe 5.0 (2x 8-pin) Price $1999/£1939 $999/£979 $749/£729 $549/£539 Release Date January 30th January 30th February 20th February

We found adding a 450MHz overclock to the 5070 Ti in Afterburner was pretty achieveable, putting the 5070 Ti routinely north of 3GHz without a problematic increase in power draw - at least, certainly nothing that will bother the hefty cooler or cause you anguish with your electricity provider.

The end result is that the 5070 Ti nudges ahead of the RTX 4080 Super, and that's without being able to increase the power limit beyond the standard 100 percent - something Nvidia says is a bug that ought to be resolved, unlocking further gains.

For the remainder of our testing though, we're opting for the card in its default configuration. Alongside it, we're using a top-end system based around the fastest gaming CPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, to shift the burden to the graphics card as much as possible. We also have 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 CL30 memory, a high-end Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard and a 1000W Corsair PSU.

With all that said, let's get into the benchmarks.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Analysis