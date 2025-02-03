Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 is a certified bargain with this eBay discount code deal

If Logitech's longstanding MX Master series of potent office mice is a little bit too big for you, and you want a smaller option that doesn't sacrifice on features, that's where their Anywhere series comes in. Currently, you can get one of the more recent models, the MX Anywhere 3, for just £44 from Red Rock UK's eBay store on the last day that the CHILLY20 code is valid, representing quite the steal on a capable, portable office mouse.

As I say, the MX Anywhere 3 is designed as a smaller option for those compared to the company's MX Master series. I've had the pleasure of using both models, and the Anywhere holds up well despite its smaller size. There's a rubberised coating on the outside, making it soft to the touch, as well as certain contours on the sides to add that little bit of extra flair and support. In addition, the MX Anywhere 3 is quite a solidly built mouse, complete with a metal scroll wheel and tactile buttons.

Inside, the Anywhere 3 is powered by the same sensor as the MX Master 3, complete with the brand's renowned Darkfield tracking that allows it to work on any surface, including glass. In addition, you also get 4000 DPI to play with, offering you ample sensitivity for office-based duties. Sure, it may not be as much as any of the best gaming mice out there, but it's more than enough for less competitive games or that PowerPoint you've been working on. Connectivity is convenient, too, with the Anywhere 3 working with either Bluetooth or the bundled Logitech receiver. It can work with up to 3 devices at once, and switching between them is convenient with the dedicated button on the underside.

The Anywhere 3 also works with Logitech's solid Options software, which provides you the chance to reconfigure and remap buttons, or set up specific profiles for apps such as Photoshop to use the mouse with. Moreover, it also works with Logitech's clever Flow feature. This means that if you've got devices connected both to the mouse and the same Wifi network, you can literally drag and drop files from one computer over to the other while maintaining a seamless connection with the mouse itself. It's a clever piece of software trickery, and one I use every so often, working on both a Mac and PC at the same time.

With the amount of features you're getting in for your money, the MX Anywhere 3 for this low price represents a fantastic deal with this eBay discount code.