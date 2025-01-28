Get this XFX RX 7900 XT for just £602 from Ebuyer's eBay store with a code

AMD's RX 7900 XT bafflingly launched at close to $800, which made it quite overpriced when it first released, and thankfully we've seen prices drop on this GPU to much more acceptable levels, especially with a new generation arriving pretty soon. Nonetheless, if you can't wait until the RX 9070 XT launches, there aren't many better deals going than this optiom from Ebuyer's eBay store that brings this XFX RX 7900 XT down to £602 with code SWEET5.

The fact is that the 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming, whatever price it is. In our 7900 XT review, we noted its performance was comparable to Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, and sits well against the 4080. It's actually somewhat behind the 4070 Super in RT-based workloads, but pulls ahead in the likes of Control, compared against the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti non-Super at 1440p. At Doom Eternal, we recorded an average 4K frame-rate over 200fps, while in the more demanding F1 22 we saw over 150fps. Gears 5, Control and Red Dead Redemption 2 were all comfortably over 60fps at 4K too, even with settings cranked.

As well as being a great card for 1440p and 4K gaming, the 7900 XT also comes with a solid complement of features that also make this a formidable choice for content creation workloads. There's support for AMD's new media engine, which brings support for AV1 encoding. Moreover, the 7900 XT also comes with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, the latter being a future-looking display standard that gives the 7900 XT better utility as new high-res, high-refresh displays are released.

At £602, the RX 7900 XT becones a much more compelling purchase, especially with Nvidia's Super cards in mind. If you're after an excellent GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming, then this is certainly a deal to consider.