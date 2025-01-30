Get this Corsair K63 mechanical keyboard for a bargain basement price from Currys

I didn't realise that Corsair still sold the K63 - it's been in their range for quite some time now. Well, Currys at least have stock of it for the princely sum of £40, which knocks £10 off its previous price. For a tenkeyless wired mechanical keyboard with proper MX Reds inside, that seems quite the bargain.

The K63 comes with a conventional TKL layout that offers the opportunity for more desk space while not sacrificing too much in terms of overall functionality. The only thing you're missing out on is a number pad, while you still get arrow keys, a nav cluster and function row. You also get some handy media controls across the top, including for playback and volume control.

Connectivity is strictly wired with its USB cable, while the K63 comes with tried-and-tested Cherry MX Red switches inside. They aren't any clones, but the real deal - for a keyboard at this price, that's excellent. They provide a light and linear keypress with no bump or click, so are ideal for fast-paced gaming and general productivity work. I've used Reds in various keyboards over several years of being an enthusiasts and in reviewing keyboards for the last few years, and they've always provided a reliable and snappy keypress. The K63 also has full NKRO and anti-ghosting to ensure no missed inputs, and that you can hold down as many keys as you wish without any issues.

If you want to grab a functional mechanical keyboard for a bargain price, look no further than this excellent Currys deal on the Corsair K63.