Get this 55-inch LG C4 OLED for as low as £875 with some clever code-stacking

We've seen this code-stacking shenanigans on LG tellies before, but this is perhaps the most pertinent if you've been after an upgrade, as the C4 range have been especially resistant to discounts against their predecessors. However, if you stack LG's 10 percent refer a friend, as well as the five percent welcome discount and the auto-applied two percent discount as an LG member, it brings this 55-inch C4 down to well under £900, which is easily one of the best prices it's been since its release.

Just so you understand how this works, if you become an LG member, you can get five percent off your first order, as well as two percent off the purchase price for being a member. Then, you can also get a refer a friend discount by signing up with another email address you have access to as the 'friend' you're referring. With this, it emails you a link, which takes you to a valid discount code. Select both of them at checkout, and it'll bring the price of the C4 down from £1028.98 to £874.63.

The C4, as with the B4, offers some small but noteworhy improvements against its predecessor that make it a bigger overhaul than the minor upgrades from last year. For instance, the C4 now supports native 4K/144Hz over its four included HDMI 2.1 ports, where previously it was limited to 4K/120Hz. In addition, the new C4 also gets proper Nvidia G-Sync certification, as well as being able to get slightly brighter than its predecessor for an even more vivid experience.

webOS 24 is also present to provide a sleek UI, as well as offering convenient features such as a built-in Chromecast for simple wireless casting from supported devices. There's also a new Alpha 9 processor that adds even more AI smarts such as for enhancing the clarity of on-screen dialogue, as well as AI Sound Pro for even more channels of virtual surround sound. Dolby Atmos support for the internal 40W speaker setup is also retained, as is the full complement of HDR standards.

Underneath all of these new improvements, it is worth still remembering that this is an LG OLED, meaning you're getting the deep, inky blacks we've come to expect, as well as virtually infinite contrast and supremely accurate colours that make viewing everything from games to movies an absolute joy.

If you want to grab a new LG OLED for a brilliant price, look no further than this amazing code-stacking reduction on the 55-inch LG C4.