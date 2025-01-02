Get the popular Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE CPU cooler for a bargain price from Amazon

Thermalright has developed a bit of a reputation when it comes to affordable coolers which exceed their value in most instances. Their fantastic Peerless Assassin has reached legendary status as an affordable cooler that far exceeds its price point, being able to cool even some of the quickest chips well without really breaking a sweat. To this end, the £30 price tag that the 120 SE model currently carries on Amazon constitutes quite the steal.

This Peerless Assassin is a dual-tower air cooler, which should provide enough cooling power for a large range of both AMD and Intel CPUs, judging by its previous results. It comes with dual 120mm fans, as well as six heatpipes. The fans on offer here are a pair of Thermalright TL-C12 PWM options, which offer speeds of up to 1500RPM and a rated airflow of up to 66.17CFM, which is in line with more premium choices that cost a lot more, such as the Noctua NH-U12A and bequiet! Dark Rock Pro 4.

In terms of compatibility, Thermalright rates the Peerless Assassin to work with a wide array of CPUs. AMD's most recent two sockets, AM4 and AM5, are supported, while there is also a range of Intel options from socket LGA115X all the way up to more recent options to LGA1700, so you're supported on both Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 14th gen CPUs. This is also a good-looking cooler with its two-tone grey chassis, meaning it'll sit well in a variety of systems.

If you're a fantastic bang-for-the-buck CPU cooler at a bargain price, this deal from Amazon on the legendary Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is a steal.