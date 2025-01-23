Get ready for the RTX 50 Series with this Amazon deal on the NZXT C1200 PSU

We're now only a week away from the release of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, which are going to be quite power hungry cards, all things considered. With the 5090 at least, we've recommended the purchase of a 1200W 80+ Gold rated choice that's ATX 3.0 compliant to give you some power headroom - as luck would have it, Amazon has knocked down this 1200W 80+ Gold rated NZXT C1200 to £127, which is the best price it's been for quite some time.

As mentioned there, 1200W of power gives you enough oomph for running literally any configuration of PC components at the moment, and provides more than enough headroom even on some of the most powerful and hungry components available. Nvidia's recommendation for the 5090 is for a 1000W PSU at the minimum, so going for an option with this amount of power gives you that, and a bit of headroom for any even beefier upgrades later down the line. I'm currently using the C1200 in my current PC build, where it's powered a 7800X3D and 4080 Super with no troubles for the best part of nearly a year, and it's been excellent so far. We've also been using it for CPU testing in recent times, too. As well as being able to offer my own personal experience, that's also backed up by this PSU being a top-tier option on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of the LTT Forums).

The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. The fact it's also fully modular is also pretty handy for less case clutter with your cables making cable management that little bit easier, so you only need to plug in the cables that are required to get your PC up and running. The C1200 also comes with a 12VHPWR connector, too, so you can run these modern Nvidia GPUs without needing to purchase any other adapters or cables.

If you're after an beefy PSU in prep for Nvidia's brand new GPUs, then you'll want to take a look at this excellent NZXT C1200 deal.