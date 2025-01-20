Feel the speed with this Amazon reduction on a 32GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 RAM kit

DR5 RAM is slowly but surely becoming a more logical choice for most new PC builds, especially as it may well be the only supported standard as DDR4 gets dumped in favour of faster RAM speeds and higher capacities. Powerful kits such as this 32GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 kit are getting more affordable too and can be had for quite reasonable money, all things considered. A case in point is this kit's reduction to £80 takes it to one of the better prices we've seen since Black Friday on Amazon.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Crucial Pro RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. Crucial also says this kit is suitable for overclocking with tighter CL36 timings - handy if you want to try and eke even more performance out of your rig. It's also compatible for overclocking with both Intel and AMD systems, too.

If you want to grab a powerful and speedy RAM kit for gaming and content creation, this Amazon deal on the 32GB DDR5-6000 Crucial Pro kit is not to be missed.