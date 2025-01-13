Amazon is virtually giving away one of our favourite SFF mechanical keyboards

The Mountain Everest 60 is one of our favourite 60 percent keyboards because of its clever modular design and thoughtful touches overall, and for some ridiculous reason, has had its price slashed to just $30 on Amazon USA. We're not sure why this is, but the bottom line is this - just go buy one. It's a seriously brilliant keyboard as it is, and blows pretty much everything else out of the water at this price.

As the name suggests, it's a 60 percent layout option, giving you the alphanumeric keys you need and little else - no nav cluster, no function row. However, the Everest 60 comes with arrow keys, providing a little more in the way of functionality than other keyboards with the same layout. Elsewhere, it looks and feels excellent with an aluminium faceplate for extra durability, while this keyboard also comes with extra-durable PBT doubleshot keycaps comprised of quality plastics with legends that will never fade. On a keyboard at this price, that's seriously good.

There is per-key RGB lighting, of course, while Mountain's Base Camp software provides useful customisation for RGB lighting and key functions. The Everest 60 also benefits from Mountain's ingenious modularity. The keyboard can have a number pad attached to it virtually at will to give you the convenience of a number pad alongside a small layout keyboard which can be taken off and attached for maximum flexibility. You also get a choice of three USB-C ports for plugging the 'board into, which is handy.

As much as Mountain keyboards in the past have featured Cherry's MX switches, this Everest 60 opts to go for Mountain's own switches. In this particular variant, it comes with the lubricated Tactile55 switches to offer a comfortable and tactile actuation, although is available with Linear45 switches if you prefer a smoother experience. Combined with this, there are several layers of foam and sound dampening which, combined with lubricated stabilisers, allows the Everest 60 to offer a deep sound and satisfying acoustics. This is also a hot-swappable keyboard, offering you the chance to swap in both 3 and 5-pin switches, if Mountain's aren't your jam.

If you want to grab a fantastic 60 percent keyboard with lots of flexibility for a song, this Amazon USA deal on the Mountain Everest 60 is not to be missed.