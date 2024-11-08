Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: UK/US links and prices

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is easily the best gaming CPU money can buy today, with hugely impressive performance gains against both the reigning champion 7800X3D and all other Ryzen processors on the market - while Intel's recent releases are left further down the performance ladder. There are also major improvements in content creation performance and thermals, making the 9800X3D a stronger all-around choice than its predecessors.

With our 9800X3D review complete, it's now time to round up all of the places you can find this hotly anticipated processor in the US and the UK.

Here's our most recent data, including prices and availability for the biggest retailers on both sides of the Atlantic. Expect stock levels to be low for some time, based on the extremely high demand for this powerful processor!

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D - best UK prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability CCL £519 Pre-order - ETA 14 November 2024 Novatech £469 Pre-order - ETA 15 November 2024 Ebuyer £469 Pre-order - ETA 23 November 2024 Scan £469 Pre-order - ETA 29 November 2024 Overclockers £449 Pre-order - ETA December 2024 AWD-IT £529 Out of stock Currys £449 Not yet live Amazon UK TBA Not yet live

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D - best US prices and retailers

Retailer Price Availability Amazon US TBA Not yet live B&H Photo Video $479 Sold out, no restock ETA Best Buy $479 Sold out, no restock ETA Newegg $479 Sold out, no restock ETA Newegg (bundles) $639-$999 Sold out, no restock ETA

Image credit: AMD

Frequently asked questions

What motherboards support Ryzen 9000?

AMD's X670E, X670, B650E and B650 motherboards all support Ryzen 9000 out of the box, so you won't need to upgrade if you've got a Ryzen 7000 system already. X670E offers PCIe 5.0 throughout, X670 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage and graphics, and B650 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage only. In general, as you progress from B650 to X670E, expect more features, more PCIe lanes and higher prices. Newer generation X870E and X870 motherboards are also available, but these tend to offer relatively minor spec bumps with no major new features and the same processor compatibility, so we recommend sticking with the cheaper 600-series motherboards for 2024 at least.

What memory is best for Ryzen 9000?

As was the case with Ryzen 7000, Ryzen 9000 is a DDR5-only platform, so your older DDR4 RAM won't work here. Instead, you'll need to pick up a new kit of DDR5, which starts at DDR5-4800 and goes up to DDR5-6400 and beyond. We recommend DDR5-6000 with the lowest latency you can find - CL30 or lower is great, but higher latencies are still OK.

The usual RAM buying advice applies here. First, get two or four sticks to ensure you're running in dual channel mode, as using a single stick suffers from a severe performance penalty. Secondly, make sure you enable XMP or EXPO in your motherboard's BIOS to ensure that you're getting the rated speeds - you can check your current RAM speed with a free tool like CPU-Z or Windows 11's Task Manager.

What CPU coolers support Ryzen 9000 / AM5?

While most CPU coolers now support AM5 out of the box, some older models designed for AM4 that don't use the default AMD backplate may not be compatible. Therefore, it's best to look for AM5 support specifically, which is available from most popular brands including Corsair, Noctua, NZXT, Thermalright, Cooler Master, Be Quiet!, etc.

Well, there you have it - the best prices for AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9800X3D and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these CPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter for more PC deals as we find them.