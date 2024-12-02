WD's 4TB Blue SN5000 SSD has dropped under £200 - here's our mini review

The WD Blue SN5000 is a surprisingly rapid budget NVMe SSD, offering read speeds up to 5500MB/s and write speeds up to 4850MB/s through a PCIe 4.0 connection. We used the SN5000 for our Intel Core Ultra 285K and 245K CPU benchmarking, and we were impressed with the level of performance on offer for a drive with QLC NAND and a DRAM-less design versus drives with the more traditional TLC + DRAM combo.

The WD SN5000 4TB has been discounted to below £200/$200 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we thought it would be a good idea to publish this brief review while the discount was still live. First, here's the link to those deals:

Now, on with the mini review. We tested the drive by running a selection of synthetic and game load time benchmarks on it, starting with the classic CrystalDiskMark. Here, we saw the drive match its promised specifications, with a 5456MB/s max read speed and 4151MB/s max write speed. The random 4K read/write tests are also interesting, showing competitive speeds as well of 712MB/s and 807MB/s respectively. Drives tend to be faster reading than writing, but this trend does tend to flip around when drive capacities get larger - and that's clearly the case here with this 4TB model.

Image credit: Digital Foundry

Atto Disk Benchmark is another interesting test that we've used historically as it shows the relationship between data set size and read/write speeds in considerable detail. Here, we reach reasonable write speeds from around the 64KB mark (3.42GB/s), with an overall peak at 4MB chunk sizes (4.74GB/s). Read speeds are less consistent, with an overall peak at 1MB chunk sizes (5.13GB/s) and relatively quick performance from 512KB to 64MB (~3GB/s).

Finally, the SN5000 is rated for an impressive 690K IOPS for reads and an even higher 900K IOPS for writes, and that's reflected in our testing. Loading up Baldur's Gate 3 to a late-game save in the titular city, the SN5000 took 21 seconds to hit the main menu and then 53 seconds to load the most recent save game, versus 22s/54s for the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 2TB (a recent TLC+HMB PCIe 4.0 drive) and 24s/56s for the Samsung 960 Evo 1TB (a 2016 TLC+DRAM PCIe 3.0 SSD). It's only a second, sure, but multiplied across hours of gameplay and tons of different games, it starts to add up - and it's impressive that this QLC drive outperforms a TLC contemporary by any margin whatsoever.

Overall, the SN5000 is a fine drive that performs well in both real-world and synthetic tests, and and it's worth considering at this discounted price point if you're after a capacious 4TB SSD for your PC or PS5.