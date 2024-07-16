Essential Steam Deck storage upgrade deals for Prime Day (UK and US)

This Prime Day, we're seeing an unusually high proportion of fantastic deals on storage of all kinds. If you've got a Steam Deck or another gaming handheld, there are a bevy of options whether you're going for any one of the best micro SD cards for Steam Deck for a quick upgrade, or a full swap to one of the best Steam Deck SSDs to give you bigger and faster internal storage.

If you don't know where to start, here's our handy guide on the best deals we've spotted so far on Steam Deck storage options.

Prime Day Steam Deck Micro SD card deals

Best 1.5TB Micro SD Card Deal

Image credit: SanDisk/Digital Foundry

If you're after a particularly large Micro SD card for slotting into your Steam Deck, then this deal we've seen on the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra for £95/$84 is perhaps the pick of the bunch.

This is a nippy card with speeds of up to 150MB/s, while its 1.5TB capacity is the literal biggest Micro SD card you can buy today, giving you a viable option for installing a shedload of games on without this card really breaking a sweat.

Best 512GB Micro SD card deal

Or for a slightly smaller and therefore more affordable choice, this reliable Kingston Canvas Select Plus in 512GB flavour is down to £30/$45 for Prime Day. This a card we've recommended a lot in the past for its reliable speeds and solid capacity.

This Kingston card is rated for up to 100MB/s reads and 85MB/s writes which is pretty impressive, and makes it one of the quicker cards in its price category, allowing for snappy access to games on your Steam Deck. It also comes with a Micro SD to full-size SD card adapter included for slotting it into other devices such as cameras and PCs without a performance penalty.

Prime Day Steam Deck SSD deals

Best 2TB SSD Deal

If a drop-in Micro SD card upgrade isn't enough and you'd rather change the internal SSD of your Steam Deck out for something bigger, and indeed quicker, then this deal on the WD Black SN770M in 2TB form is for you.

Currently £150, this drive is one of the brisker options available in this smaller form factor with speeds of up to 5000MB/s, while also being able to upgrade your storage by at least fourfold compared to the top 512GB Steam Deck.

In the US, the best choice is the Addlink S91, another 2230-sized PCIe 4.0 drive capable of exactly the same rated speeds and costing $146.

Best 1TB SSD deal

Or, if you want a smaller drive that's also just over half the price, we've also recommended this Addlink S91 in the past. In 1TB form, it's down to £78 from Amazon UK - while on Amazon US, the best choice is the similar Corsair MP600 Core Mini for $76.

Both of these options offer the same real-world speeds as the WD SN770M above, around the 5000MB/s mark, and of course you're getting significantly more storage while paying less per gigabyte. This is a big upgrade for 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Steam Decks, but a live-changing one for the 64GB eMMC base model.

With these SSDs, it's worth remembering that the tricky bit here is installing the drive into your Steam Deck. Unlike with a standard PC, it's a bit more involved than opening your PC up and slotting a drive into the M.2 slot and booting from there. It's also a bit more involved than slotting in a Micro SD card into a dedicated slot in the side of the console. You'll need to carefully take the Steam Deck apart following this handy iFixit guide, which walks you through accessing the internals, carefully removing a heatsink, disconnecting the battery and swapping the drive. From here, you can use a USB flash drive to reinstall SteamOS. It is a little more fiddly largely due to the smaller sizes, but if you've got patience (unlike me) and a few tools you should be perfectly capable of the procedure.

Well, there you have it - a handful of solid deals for you on some storage for your Steam Deck if you want to upgrade it this Prime Day.

Stay tuned for more Prime Day deals as we find them, and of course you're more than welcome to see our full range of US and UK Prime Day storage deals.