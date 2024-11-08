This Zotac RTX 4060 Twin Edge is down to £240 from Overclockers

Nvidia's RTX 4060 may not have been one of the most exciting, nor innovative, GPUs of the RTX 40-series lineup, but it remains one of the brand's more affordable mid-range choices for 1080p and 1440p workloads. It's also gotten to the point where you can pick the card up for a decent price that makes it a sensible purchase for more affordable gaming PCs. A case in point is this marvellous early Black Friday reduction on this Zotac Twin Edge variant from Overclockers that has knocked £75 off.

As much as the 4060 is a bit of a disappointing upgrade over its predecessor, the RTX 3060, it's still reasonably powerful, and offers some solid performance, as we found in our review. In the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, it FPS results are more than playable at 1080p with an average of 58fps, and in Hitman 3, a 66fps average is solid. Cranking things up to 1440p dropped this down to 45fps or so, but still, the 4060 is capable of playing AAA titles well enough for most. Plus, you get uprated RT performance and the fun of DLSS 3, giving you even more speed.

As for inputs, you get both HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a, with a single HDMI and three DP options, giving you access to be able to drive most modern monitors at high enough frames to make the most of their higher refresh rates. Those who engage with heavier content creation workloads will also be pleased to know the 4060 supports AV1 decode and encode, which is a nice touch.

This Zotac card also plays it safe in terms of looks with a compact, dual fan shroud, making it an easy fit into a lot of cases. Its black shroud also means it won't be drawing too much attention, too, making it suitable for a wide range of different styles of build.

If you're after a capable GPU for 1080p gaming for a new PC, this Zotac RTX 4060 Twin Edge deal from Overclockers is definitely worth a look.