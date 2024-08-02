This zippy 1TB Crucial T500 NVMe SSD with heatsink is down to £94 from Ebuyer

Crucial's T500 NVMe SSD is one of the best PS5 SSDs money can buy, with blazing fast speeds that put it as one of the quickest options available, while also offering a reasonable amount of capacity, too. The £94 price from Ebuyer for this heatsink model may seem dear, but you are getting around £30 off its list price, as well as the benefit of a free £35 PSN voucher. That's not to be sniffed at.

In terms of pure speed, the T500 is up there with the likes of the WD SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro with its 7300MB/s reads and 6800MB/s writes as one of the nippiest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. This provides quick access for loading or accessing data on the drive, while its random speeds of up to 1.15M for reads and 1.44M for writes should translate to incredibly quick boot times. Those speeds also smash Sony's notably stringent requirements for PS5 SSDs, hence the strong recommendation for slotting this drive into your console.

What also helps this drive along as a fantastic option for PS5 is the presence of a heatsink, which makes this drive fully PS5-proof right out of the box. Normally, you'd be spending a little bit extra on a third-party choice to get your drive ready, but the presence of one is nonetheless handy. 1TB's worth of space also gives you a reasonable amount of extra capacity for storing games on, especially against the 825GB internal SSD of a standard PS5, of which 666GB is usable. You're also doubling the capacity of a PS5 Slim with its own 1TB capacity, too.

If you want to grab a speedy NVMe drive for PS5 with the benefit of a free PSN voucher, this deal from Ebuyer on the Crucial T500 is excellent.

