This zany CDKeys Xbox gift card deal makes a refurb Series S an absolute steal

A few months ago, there was a bit of an odd deal running on Microsoft's own certified refurbished Xbox Series Consoles which involved a discount code and paying for the consoles using Xbox gift cards purchased themselves at a discounted rate. This deal has returned for the Xbox Series S, which, with a combination of cards purchased from CDKeys and the JUNEXSS20 code at Microsoft, means you can get an Xbox Series S for £151.95.

So, the way this works is as follows - on the Microsoft store, you can purchase items either through a card, PayPal, or with a Microsoft account balance. It's the latter that we're interested in here as if there are associated discounts on Microsoft gift cards at the likes of CDKeys, it means you're essentially getting more money by paying less, if that makes any sense. With that 20 percent code on its own, the Series S is £167.99, but you're saving an extra £18 by purchasing gift cards to an amount that's as close to the console's value as possible.

With this in mind - the way you're paying £151.95 for the console is with this combination of gift cards at a reduced price relative to their actual value:

3 x £50 Gift cards (worth £44.99 each)

1 x £15 gift card (worth £13.99 each)

That amount takes you to £165, which is the closest we can get to, so you will have to pay an extra £2.99 via a secondary payment method (such as PayPal) to get to the discounted price of the Series S. However, for those four gift cards, it works out to a spend of £148.96, plus the extra £2.99 required - hence the quoted price of £151.95.

As much as this may seem like a bit of a faff, the fact is that you're getting a current-gen Series S for nearly £100 off its RRP that's pulled ahead of the Xbox One X over its life in terms of performance. They may be refurb consoles, but they're Microsoft's own, and come with a full 12 month warranty. Reports I've read of people purchasing these talk about the fact they're virtually in new condition, to provide you with peace of mind.

If you want to grab an Xbox Series S at a mighty discount, look no further than this clever CD Keys gift card and Microsoft Store discount code combo.