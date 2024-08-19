This stylish white MSI RTX 4070 Ventus can be yours for £450 from Overclockers

With the release of Nvidia's 'Super' cards at the beginning of 2024, it forced the hand of retailers to heavily discount their standard models, meaning we've seen some brilliant deals on the original cards in the 40-series canon. For instance, this MSI RTX 4070 has dropped down to one of the lowest prices we've spotted a 4070 for - just £450 - which gives you a tasty £50 discount on this specific white variant from Overclockers.

In our review, we noted the 4070 to be a fantastic GPU for 1440p workloads, even in intensive titles with RT enabled such as Cyberpunk 2077. Its result of 43.16fps is respectable, even against the powerful predecessor in the RTX 3080, while it also delivers a near 50 percent lead over AMD's previous-gen RX 6800 XT, as well as a slight lead over the current-gen 7900 XT. Elsewhere, the 4070 also offers solid performance in non RT-based workloads, with some excellent results in the likes of Forza Horizon 5 with nearly 120fps at 1440p and 176.16fps in F1 22.

This specific 4070 variant is also one of the more compact options, while offering some stylish aesthetics, too. That goes for both its white colourway which is ideal for putting inside a white gaming PC for maximum style points, while the dual fan shroud should offer some decent cooling, too.

If you want to grab a capable 1440p GPU with a hefty discount, this Overclockers deal on a white MSI RTX 4070 is well worth a look.