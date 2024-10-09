This speedy Samsung Pro Plus 512GB Micro SD card is a steal for Prime Big Deal Days

If you've got a device that supports them, such as a 4K camera, Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, then getting a top-class MicroSD card should be a top priority. Luckily, powerful cards with good speeds can be had for quite reasonable money these days, not least with the fun of Prime Big Deal Days going on at the moment. We've seen the quick Samsung Pro Plus 512GB card drop down to £38 as part of the sale, offering one of the snappiest cards out there for virtually half its retail price.

On the speed front, this Samsung card has an A2 rating. In other words, it means you should be able to play games off it directly with solid performance. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. However, this Pro Plus card blitzes those minimum specs with speeds of up to 180MB/s reads and 130MB/s writes, making it an excellent choice for use in the likes of a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck where it'll enjoy rapid game file transfer times and load times alike.

The 512GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a lot of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed, which are starting to get notoriously large. 4K video footage can also be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too. Having used a smaller card with action cameras before on some longer trips, it's arguably essential to have a card of this size if you're going to be filming as much as possible.

If you want a snappy MicroSD card for a lot less, this Samsung Pro Plus 512GB option makes for an excellent deal for Prime Big Deal Days.