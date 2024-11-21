This speedy 128GB Samsung Evo Select is down to just £9 for Black Friday

Samsung quietly updated their Evo Select lineup of Micro SD cards earlier this year, bringing even nippier speeds to their already excellent options. With this in mind, this revitalised 128GB Evo Select card is down to just £9 from Amazon for Black Friday Week, giving you a speedy card for less.

The 128GB capacity on offer means you'll be able to get a decent amount of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or even the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, and a 128GB card gives you solid scope for filming a lot of what you see without eating too much into this card's capacity.

The Evo Select is an A2 rated card, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some good performance to boot. Samsung rates this updated model for up to 160MB/s reads and writes, making it quite a snappy performer, especially for the money. The older model could go to 130MB/s read and writes, which gives this newer option a welcome boost. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. With such high speeds, it reinforces the fact this Evo Select card is a good choice for handheld consoles, and for more intense workloads.

What's also particularly handy about this Samsung Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops (like modern MacBook Pros - trust me, I know the pain) and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant, and justifies the cost of this card even more than it initially did.

If you're after a speedy Micro SD card that's suitable for a vast range of devices for rather good money, this updated 128GB Samsung Evo Select for £9 from Amazon is an absolute steal.