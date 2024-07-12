This special Razer x Chillblast PC offers beefy specs for a solid price

Razer wouldn't be the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to a pre-built PC, although they have done components for a while. However, this Razer x Chillblast PC offered by the latter provides a high-spec PC with some of the quickest components available at the moment in a trendy case, and some aesthetic choice that make it typically Razer. Allow me to explain.

Inside, this PC packs in the potent combo of a Ryzen 7 7800X3D and an RTX 4080 Super, which is actually the same combo of CPU and GPU I have in my own PC. The 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU money can buy, offering espeically beefy performance in games that far outweighs its price tag, relative to the other chips that sit above it from both AMD and Intel. It offers 8 cores and 16 threads, although it's more becausec of its single chiplet design as to why it performs so well in games. In our review, we noted the 7800X3D to offer some rather stellar performance, with some fantastic benchmark results in the likes of Flight Simulator 2020, where AMD's chip posted a result of 96.7fps at 1080p and in Metro Exodus EE where the 7800X3D pulled ahead of AMD's own 7950X3D and Intel's 13900K with a result of 299.28fps at 1080p.

In addition, the RTX 4080 Super remains a fantastic GPU for 4K gaming with RT enabled, and we found some high-riding scores in a few games in our testing. In the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 for instance with RT on, the 4080 Super garnered an average FPS of 42.05fps, while in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, its 71.84fps average result is excellent, too. Combined with this, this Razer x Chilblast PC also comes with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM to offer a handy performance boost for the 7800X3D, as well as enough headroom for intensive workloads. The 2TB Crucial T500 NVMe drive also offers beefy speeds in a good capacity for quick access to important files and booting into Windows and games.

In addition, this Razer x Chillblast PC comes in a trendy Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition case, complete with Razer logo on the front plate and touches of green elsewhere, including even on the guides for the USB-A port. The 7800X3D's AIO also comes with a small screen, too, keeping things on trend, while Chillblast also hasn't skimped out on other components including the use of an 80+ Gold Seasonic Focus GX 1000W PSU, a unit we've recommended highly in the past due to its longstanding efficiency and high place on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums). All of this comes on an Asus TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi motherboard, which brings some excellent connectivity including 2.5-gig Ethernet and WiFi 6E, while also supporting both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 SSDs for extra future-proofing. It also offers a modicum of USB ports on the rear for connecting all kinds of devices.

Compared to adding all these components in yourself, you are spending a little more at around £400 for this specific PC, although this comes with Windows pre-installed, of course. It's important to remember that there is a warranty here, as well as the actual labour cost of putting it together. However, to the extent that's worth the extra is depending on what you'd prefer, be it building it from scratch, or getting someone else to do the legwork for you.

If you do want a pre-built PC that looks excellent and comes with some beefy components inside, this Razer x Chillblast PC makes for a rather interesting choice.