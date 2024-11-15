This reliable Corsair RM750x is down to just $80 from Amazon USA

Corsair's RM-x power supplies have developed a reputation for being reliable units suitable for powering a range of PCs, and while expensive, provide excellent value and longevity. From Amazon at the moment, this 750W model is down to $80, marking out a great price on one of the more powerful choices in the lineup.

750W is enough power to run most components these days, and you'll be able to build a rather powerful rig with it inside. Even speccing out a PC running a 7800X3D and 7900XTX on PCPartPicker, complete with reasonable motherboard, speedy DDR5 RAM and a beefy 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, gave it an estimated power draw of 723W - and lower-tier components will consume significantly less than that. For instance, for an RTX 4070 Super, Nvidia recommends a minimum of a 650W PSU, while for the RX 7800 XT, AMD recommends at least 700W, so essentially everything underneath an RTX 4090 will be alright here.

This is a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. If it's also any further proof, Corsair's RMx PSUs are A-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums). Inside, this RM750x features a 135mm mag-lev fan with custom engineered rotors for a top-spec choice with little noise and excellent reliability, which is solid.

The fact this is also a fully modular PSU also helps for cable management, and to allow for better airflow. Building a PC without a modular power supply can be a bit of a pain, given you'd have to find somewhere to put all the loose cables you aren't using, so a fully modular option keeps things convenient. Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems

If you want to grab a reliable PSU this side of Black Friday for a new or existing PC, this Amazon USA deal on the Corsair RM750x is not to be missed.