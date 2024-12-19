This potent PowerColor RX 7900 XT is down to just $630 from Amazon USA

AMD's RX 7900 XT bafflingly launched at close to $800, which made it quite overpriced when it first released, and thankfully we've seen prices drop on this GPU to much more acceptable levels. A case in point is this current reduction from Amazon USA on this PowerColor Hellhound variant, which has seen a big $100 price cut from Amazon USA to bring it down to $630, which is a seriously solid deal.

The fact is that the 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming, whatever price it is. In our 7900 XT review, we noted its performance was comparable to Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, and sits well against the 4080. It's actually somewhat behind the 4070 Super in RT-based workloads, but pulls ahead in the likes of Control, compared against the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti non-Super at 1440p. At Doom Eternal, we recorded an average 4K frame-rate over 200fps, while in the more demanding F1 22 we saw over 150fps. Gears 5, Control and Red Dead Redemption 2 were all comfortably over 60fps at 4K too, even with settings cranked.

As well as being a great card for 1440p and 4K gaming, the 7900 XT also comes with a solid complement of features that also make this a formidable choice for content creation workloads. There's support for AMD's new media engine, which brings support for AV1 encoding. Moreover, the 7900 XT also comes with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, the latter being a future-looking display standard that could give the 7900 XT better utility as new high-res, high-refresh displays are released.

This specific Hellhound model is also one of the more left-field choices compared to other options, with a grey colour scheme that's accented by bright blue lighting on the card's triple fan cooling setup. It's got quite an interesting look to it, and would pair well inside a black build for some accented colour, or if you're going for a meaner look.

At $630, the RX 7900 XT becones a much more compelling purchase, especially with Nvidia's Super cards in mind. If you're after an excellent GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming, then this is certainly a deal to consider.