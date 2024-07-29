This nippy 128GB SanDisk Extreme Micro SD is an absolute steal from Amazon

SanDisk's Extreme variant cards have often offered some immense performance with high sequential speeds in decent capacities, and can be had for solid prices when discounted. To this end, Amazon has reduced the price of the 128GB variant of this card down to £12, which is fantastic.

This Extreme card is an A2 rated one, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some good performance to boot. SanDisk rates it for speeds up to 190MB/s reads and 90MB/s writes, making it a particularly potent choice for use in handheld gaming consoles such as a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads, so the Extreme smashes them.

128GB of space is reasonable too, and gives you room for slotting a fair amount of games on-board. It also gives you room for storing a solid amount of files, such as high-res video for drones or action cameras that can take up quite a lot of space, or for storing a fair amount of hi-res audio files for using this card in a DAP. You also get the benefit of a full-size adapter for using this card in devices that only support bigger SD cards without a performance penalty, such as some cameras or laptops - that's handy.

If you want to grab a speedy Micro SD card in a solid capacity at a hefty discount, this Amazon reduction on a 128GB SanDisk Extreme card is not be missed.