This Montech X3 Mesh mid-tower PC case is a bargain at Scan Computers right now

Montech has been making some solid, affordable PC cases for the last few years, and their X3 Mesh seems like excellent value, especially for £40 from Scan Computers at the moment as a mesh case with six fans pre-installed and solid space to build in.

This is a convenient mid-tower PC case with solid room to build in, while coming with a tempered-glass side panel for showing off your build inside. That panel also swivels to make it easier to access your PC, which is handy. The fact you get six fans pre-installed makes this especially good value, with three in the front, two on the top and an exhaust in the back. They are RGB-enabled too for some extra flair, although aren't addressable in a more advanced manner. Nonetheless, the fact you're getting a shedload of fans here is helpful right out of the box.

The X3 Mesh also supports ATX, mATX and Mini ITX motherboards, while also having room for a pair of 2.5-inch drives or a singular 3.5-inch drive for extra storage. There's also reasonable headroom for CPU coolers up to 160mm in height and GPUs up to 305mm in length to fit inside, while the X3 Mesh also supports PSUs up to 160mm in length. Front I/O support is decent too, with a pair of USB-A 2.0 ports and a USB-A 3.0, as well as a line out and mic in. There isn't a Type-C, though.

For £40 from Scan, you can't really go wrong with the Montech X3 Pro, and if you want a more affordable mid-tower PC case for a steal, then this is a fab deal.