This massive 4TB Kingston NV2 is down to £166 with a powerful eBay code

Kingston's NV2 has remained a solid value PCIe 4.0 choice for those who want snappy storage for an affordable outlay, often being a favourite of folks offering pre-built gaming PCs with reasonable value. Using the potent FIRSTLOOK20 eBay code, it becomes possible to get this drive in 4TB capacity for £166, which is an excellent price, working out to £41.50 per TB of storage.

For a PCIe 4.0 drive, this price is particularly ridiculous. However, it does mean you will make some sacrifices compared to some of the absolute best gaming SSDs, for instance. Its speeds of 3500MB/s read and 2100MB/s writes mean it's about half as fast as the likes of WD's SN850X or the Samsung 990 Pro, but it's still going to e a speed upgrade on any older PCIe Gen 3 drives you have, and an even bigger upgrade on both older mechanical hard drives or SATA SSDs that max out at around the 550MB/s range of speed due to the limits of the SATA interface.

Another key thing to note here is that this is a QLC drive, and one that doesn't feature a DRAM cache. This means it may not be the most suitable for intensive tasks such as video production, but for more general stuff such as storing and playing media or games from, the NV2 should be more than suitable. Even without that DRAM cache, there's no reason why you couldn't use the NV2 as an OS drive on a less-powerful machine, where the speed boost may make a bigger difference.

The fact also remains there's a 4TB capacity to take advantage of here, which is going to give you shedloads for installing a lot of things on a PC, be it games, apps, or other media. It's going to be enough space to store a good amount of games, media and even more stuff on, especially as a lot of AAA titles are pushing triple figures in terms of their sizes.

If you want to grab a capacious and reliable PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for a bargain price, this eBay deal on the 4TB Kingston NV2 is definitely worth your time.