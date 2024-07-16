This massive 1.5TB SanDisk Micro SD card is under £100 for Prime Day

Micro SD cards in a capacity larger than a terabyte have been a rarity, as it's pushed the limits of what's possible with flash storage. However, we have begun to see larger cards make their way onto the market, as well as also drop in price as they get further into their life cycle. This 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra option is a powerful performer and thanks to a Prime Day discount, it's down to its lowest price ever.

The big thing here is the massive capacity on offer here, giving you as much space as many comparatively priced top-class SSDs in some cases. It's a lot of space for storing games on on a handheld console, or for storing 4K video, which can be quite a storage hog if you're filming a lot at once. The previous biggest Micro SDs were a terabyte in size, so this is giving you an extra 500GB to play around with, and that's a lot more space for not much more in terms of outlay.

This SanDisk Ultra card is an A1 rated card in this config, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some decent performance to boot. Despite that lower rating however, SanDisk rates this ard for up to 150MB/s reads and writes, which make it a fantastic performer for the price. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A1 rating are sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 0.5K IOPS random writes and 1.5K IOPS random read. With this SanDisk card's speeds in mind, it makes it a good choice for both Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch use - this card has been recommended in both of our guides in the past for that very reason.

If you're after a truly massive microSD card for an excellent price, this Prime Day deal on this SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB is not to be missed.